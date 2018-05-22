Today we are making it even simpler for you to get invested in all the assets we support with our latest feature: “Buy the Market.”

With “Buy the Market”, you simply decide how much you want to invest and we distribute it across all of the coins in Circle Invest — which now includes monero and Zcash among a total of seven assets! Invest will automatically and seamlessly distribute your investment according to each asset’s market cap (the total value of all the coins in circulation).

This is one of the first experiences of its kind for consumers. Other crypto products that allow you to invest in market weight distributed fashion are accompanied by high minimums and 3% management fees. Circle Invest removes all this friction, making investing in multiple coins at once available for anyone at the same competitive pricing we deliver on all of our coins.

If you’ve been looking for an easy way to help your friends and family invest in the crypto market, “Buy the Market” can get them involved in a breeze.

Stay tuned for more great updates on the horizon from the Circle Invest team!